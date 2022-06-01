Garmin Forerunner 955 and 255 unveiled

Garmin has announced that it is launching two new Forerunner watches, the Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Garmin Forerunner 255.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 will retail for £299,99 and the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar will retail for £599.99.

“Designed for runners by runners, the Forerunner 255 series of GPS running smartwatches are loaded with features and training tools to help you compete at a higher level,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With brand new performance and recovery insights, top-of-the-line training features and enhanced smartwatch functionality, you have everything you need – right on your wrist – to keep pushing for your fastest PR.”

“Athletes who strive to be the best seek the best training tools, and we are pleased to introduce the Forerunner 955 Solar to our lineup of premier GPS running smartwatches,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With high-end training features and performance metrics, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives you the tools to chase your goals. No matter where, when or why you run, the Forerunner 955 Solar will help you go the extra mile.”

You can find out more information about the new Garmin Forerunner 955 and the Garmin Forerunner 255 over at Garmin at the link below.

Source Garmin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals