Charge all your devices simultaneously with the GaN Charger and combined USB-C hub

If you are in the market for a small yet powerful GaN Charger you may be interested in the Lauco, a compact 4-in-1 hub combined with a portable charger offering a 115W power delivery GaN charger (2C1A) with ports in the form of USB 3.1 generation to supporting 10Gbps data transfers and connectivity to a 4K@60Hz display.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Do you ever experience the mess when you take one charger and one hub? Cables, Chargers, Hubs ,Extend Cables all messed up and you can’t organize them easily but loss parts easily. So we combined charger & hub in to one small but still keep advanced charging power. No More Mess, Just One Lauco.”

Lauco GaN Charger

With the assumption that the Lauco crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Lauco GaN Charger project checkout the promotional video below.

“In the Lauco chargehub, we combine 115W GaN charger and 4-in-1 hub in to one, it’s an ultimate replacement for any of your charger & hub. You can use it charging your devices, transfer data, and extend display. It’s designed to be the perfect all-in-one solution for your laptop, tablet, smart phone, Nintendo Switch, and more.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the GaN Charger, jump over to the official Lauco crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

