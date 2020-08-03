Alien super small 65w GaN charger can be used in over 150 countries

The Alien is manufactured using GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductor material, which has the advantages of super thermal conductivity, high-temperature resistance, acid and alkali resistance. Equipped with dual ultra-fast USB Type-C and USB-A power delivery ports capable of delivering a maximum of 65W of power, Alien is powerful enough to charge most laptops and replace a few wall chargers that you usually stick in your bag. You can charge your mobile phone effortlessly at the same time.

“Alien – the world’s smallest universal adapter conversion plug charger features an ultra-high 65W of maximum output power. Powerful enough to charge laptop and mobile phone simultaneously, and is compatible with all Type-C devices. Alien has 4 national plug standards (US/UK/EU/AU), covers the power needs in more than 150 countries. Compact in size, lightweight and simplicity without unnecessary parts make it very easy to carry.”

“Most chargers on the market nowadays can only charge a mobile phone but not a laptop due to the insufficient power output. While as for chargers with sufficient power output to charge a laptop, they may only have one plug standard. Result in bringing along extra conversion plugs and travel adapters when you travel aboard. However, it’s easy to lose with a bunch of adapter plugs and also they take up room.”

Source : Kickstarter

