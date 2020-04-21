SteelSeries Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets

To whet your appetite for the new and highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game currently in the final stages of development and expected to launch later this year. SteelSeries has unveiled new limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets in the form of the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition and the Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition, more details on both below. Together with Cyberpunk 2077 Arctis Pro Accessory Packs that will be available in limited quantities for $34.99 exclusively from the SteelSeries website.

The Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, and SteelSeries. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at Best Buy and SteelSeries.

Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition

The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition is the official headset of Cyberpunk 2077. Inspired by Night City’s most infamous rockerboy and his iconic cyberarm, the Arctis 1 Wireless Johnny Silverhand Edition provides a supreme way to experience the immersive audio and futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. The Johnny Silverhand Edition is a branded version of a new product, the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox.

The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox is a 4-in-1 wireless headset, featuring the same USB-C connectivity as the Arctis 1 Wireless, but the new dongle has a switch that allows users to swap between Xbox One and other USB-enabled platforms. It uses SteelSeries’ proven lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency connectivity on Xbox, PC, Switch, and Android. It also features the same high-performance speaker drivers as the critically acclaimed Arctis 9X, providing the Arctis signature sound that reveals every detail.

The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition will be available in limited quantities for $109.99 at Best Buy and SteelSeries.com. The non-branded version of the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox will be available later this spring. Sign up to be notified when they are available at steelseries.com/silverhand.

Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition

The Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition is inspired by the in-game ability to see the Net overlaid in the real world. As an Arctis 1 Wireless, it features a USB-C dongle that provides lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency connectivity on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices. It also provides additional flexibility with the inclusion of a 3.5mm cable to easily plug into Xbox controllers or any other device with a 3.5mm connection.

Source : SS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals