TP-Link Archer GX90 gaming WiFi 6 router

If you are looking to upgrade your wireless gaming router you may be interested in the new TP-Link Archer GX90 unveiled out CES 2020 this week offering a AX6600 tri-band gaming WiFi 6 router with speeds of up to 6,600 Mbps and dedicated gaming band speeds of up to 4,808 Mbps.

The TP-Link Archer GX90 gaming router offers software features such as a Game Accelerator, which priorities gaming streams, as well as

Game Statistics, allowing you to monitor your connection in terms of real-time latency, game duration and system performance. The gaming router is equipped with a networking SoC featuring a 1.5GHz quad-core processor together with a 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port, a 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port, three Gigabit LAN ports and both USB 3.0 and a USB 2.0 ports.

Sporting an array of eight antennas the gaming router is equipped with beamforming support and also supports the newly update premium anti-virus and IoT security feature included with the TP-Link HomeCare Pro. The TP-Link Archer GX90 will be available to purchase during Q2 2020 and will be priced at $330.

Source: TP-Link

