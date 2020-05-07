OriginPC EVO15-S gaming laptop with Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, 64GB DDR4 RAM, 4TB and more

The OriginPC EVO15-S gaming laptop is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor complete with Intel Max Turbo to push 5.1 GHz, supported by 264 GB of RAM and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards with Max-Q design marks a boost of graphical performance on thin and light laptops.

“Even with the thin and light design of the EVO15-S, there is an extensive array of ports. Access three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one Mini DisplayPort 1.3, one HDMI output, one 2-in-1 audio jack for headphone and microphone, one 2-in-1 audio jack for microphone or S/PDIF optical, and one RJ-45 Ethernet port.”

The OriginPC EVO15-S gaming notebook feature:

– Intel 10th Gen Core i7-10875H 8 core processor

– 15.6″ 60Hz UHD OLED (3840*2160) narrow bezel display, 15.6″ 240Hz FHD (1920×1080) narrow bezel display, or 15.6″ 144Hz FHD (1920×1080) narrow bezel display

– Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card with Max-Q design

– Up to 2x 2 TB m.2 PCIe SSDs

– Up to 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz RAM

– Intel Dual Band Wireless-Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + BT

– Sound Blaster Atlas

-3x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1x Thunderbolt 3, and a Micro SD Push-Push card reader

– 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.3, 1x HDMI Output

– 1x RJ-45 Ethernet port

– Full RGB per key backlit keyboard

– Custom HD UV printing and laser etching available

– Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.

“The return of the EVO15-S is exciting because not only does it come equipped with next gen technology, it has improved battery life, and the best screen ORIGIN PC has ever offered,” said Kevin Wasielewski, ORIGIN PC CEO and co-founder. “It’s truly a force to be reckoned with for gamers and professionals to rule the galaxy.”

For more information on both jump over to the official product pages on the OriginPC website.

Source : EVO15-S

