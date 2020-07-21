Mad Catz R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme gaming mouse now available

The Mad Catz R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme gaming mouse is equipped with top-of-the-range Pixart PMW 3389 PRO optical sensor, providing up to 16000 DPI with movement speeds of up to 400 inches per second, and 50G of acceleration.

As well as offering a response time of just 0.3 ms, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features four different DPI settings which can be activated at a touch of a button, switching speeds on-the-fly to cope with any gaming genre, says Mad Catz

Features of the Mad Catz R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme gaming mouse

– Palm Rest: Whether your grip is palm, claw, or fingertip, the R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme comes complete with three interchangeable palm rests, quickly adapting to all hand sizes and shapes.

– Thumb Rest: Two sets of Thumb Rests are provided in pack, designed to offer support and reduce fatigue.

– Analog Scroll Wheel: The R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features a revolutionary Scroll Wheel. The first to use optical technology and analog axis capability, it delivers an entirely new control method for PC gaming. Reconfigure controls to the Scroll Wheel allowing gamers to drive their car, fly their plane, reload their weapon and so much more.

– Scroll Wheel Customization: In addition to optical scroll wheel technology, R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme allows gamers to tweak resistance and even replace the scroll wheel itself, swapping out the texture and feel to provide optimum comfort.

– Pinkie Rests: Two choices of size and materials are available in pack, providing much needed support and comfort for gamers’ pinkies!

– Precision Aim: Increase or decrease the sensor or cursor speed with a single button press, ideal for snipper modes and smashing that perfect shot!

– Chameleon RGB Lighting: Bath your gaming environment in mesmerising light. Customise your lighting environment, choosing between millions of colours and even apply patterns such as breathing and pulse if static lighting isn’t your thing!

– Multiple Gaming Profiles: Ideal for tournament play, on board memory allows gamers to save preferred button mapping and settings for up to 10 individual games, recalling their preferred profile at a touch of a button.

– Pro Slide technology: R.A.T. PRO X3 Supreme features two sets of interchangeable feet, choosing between ceramic or Teflon coatings for different levels of friction.

Source : Mad Catz

