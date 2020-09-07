New Razer Naga Pro modular wireless gaming mouse

Razer has this week launched a new modular wireless gaming mouse in the form of the Razer Naga Pro, now equipped with Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology, and three swappable side plates.

– The 12-button side plate features the greatest number of buttons to optimize skill rotations and macros, with ergonomic positioning for instant access. It is perfect for situations where timing and precision are most crucial like in MMO or RTS games.

– The 6-button side plate offers a balance of control and accessibility. This layout is ergonomically designed with Battle Royale or MOBA games in mind. The buttons are laid out in two rows for quick access to skills or items, and it comes with a side grip for more controlled swipes.

– The 2-button side plate is the standard fit for FPS games. Where precision matters most, its larger rubberized grip provides maximum control in every shootout. It is complemented by two buttons for just essential commands like crouching or sniping.

The Razer Naga Pro Wireless gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $150 or €170 and is available from the official Razer store as well as authorized resellers worldwide. “Perfect your gaming repertoire from timing to accuracy with our hyper-responsive optical mouse switch and industry-leading Razer Focus+ optical sensor.”

“For pixel-precise accuracy, the Naga Pro stars the Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor. Razer’s leading Optical Sensor features the highest specs on the market including intelligent functions such as Motion Sync that flawlessly tracks mouse movements and can be calibrated for personal preference via Smart Tracking or Asymmetric Cut-off.”

– Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for a connection faster than wired mice

– 19+1 programmable buttons for extended controls

– Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor for cutting-edge precision

– Razer Optical Mouse Switch for actuation at the speed of light

– 3 modes of connection – HyperSpeed Wireless / Bluetooth / Speedflex wired

“The Naga Pro also sports the Razer Optical Mouse Switches which harness the speed of light instead of using physical contacts – for instant actuations and unrivaled durability of up to 70 million clicks. Gamers will no longer need to fear unintended double clicks, which can happen with traditional mouse switches that degrade over an extended period.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals