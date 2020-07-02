Genesis Xenon 800 gaming mouse with Japanese Omron switches €50

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Genesis has introduced a new flagship gaming mouse to its range in the form of the Xenon 800. Weighing just 58g the Xenon 800 is one of the lightest gaming mice available, although 12 extra weights are also included allowing gamers to add an additional 20g if desired, balancing the mouse to suit their particular style or preference.

The Xenon 800 is equipped with eight programmable buttons which can be configured with non-standard functions or macros with the use of included software. Japanese Omron switches have been used offering 20 million click durability.

The gaming mouse is fitted with a PixArt PMW3389 sensor offering 16,000 DPI, together with seven configuration levels that can be accessed by the simple press of a button during gameplay. Lift-off Distance on the mouse can also be configured using three predefined settings.

No information worldwide availability has been released as yet by Genesis, but the gaming mouse will be priced at €50 and should be available very soon.

Specifications of the Xenon 800 gaming mouse :

Mouse model: cable

size: 120 x 66 x 43 mm

weight: 58 – 78 g (configurable with a weight system)

sensor: PixArt PMW3389

sensitivity: 200 – 16000 DPI

tracking speed: up to 400 inches per second

acceleration: up to 50 G

polling rate: 1000 Hz

in-built memory: yes

number of buttons: 8

software: yes, with the option to create profiles and save macros

illumination: yes, RGB LED with PRISMO effect (16 million colors)

cord: 1.8 m USB with textile braid

compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals