ASRock X570 Phantom gaming board becomes first Thunderbolt Certified AMD motherboard

ASRock as today announced that their X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 gaming motherboard has received official Thunderbolt Host certification from Intel, enabling it to become the first Thunderbolt Certified AMD motherboard.

“X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 is the high-end Mini-ITX model in the ASRock X570 series motherboard which supports AMD Ryzen 2000 and 3000 series processors with AM4 socket. It is equipped with 10 power phase design (Dr.MOS) which provides completely smooth power delivery to the CPU to offer unmatched overclocking capabilities, and enhanced performance with the lowest temperature for advanced gamers. The key feature of this motherboard, Thunderbolt 3 technology, enables lightning-fast data bandwidth up to 40 Gbps, and can also provide both data and video transmission. Meanwhile, X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 can connect up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices such as graphics card, hard disk or monitor simultaneously by means of Daisy Chain technology.”

Features fo the X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 gaming motherboard :

– Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 2000 and 3000 Series processors

– Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.0

– Intel Gigabit LAN

– Supports DDR4 4533+ (OC)

– 1 PCIe 4.0 x16

– 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)

– Supports Creative Sound Blaster™ Cinema 5

– 4 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

– 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (2 Rear Type A), 4 USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Front, 2 Rear)

– 1 Thunderbolt 3 Type-C

– ASRock Polychrome SYNC

