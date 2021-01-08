Three new Acer Predator gaming monitors unveiled

Acer has today announced three new additions to its range of Predator gaming monitors, introducing the new Predator XB273U NX, Predator XB323QK NV and Acer Nitro XV282K KV. all three monitors have been designed to provide gamers with high refresh rates, with the Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor offering a “cutting-edge gaming experience” for gamers says Acer.

“Our newest gaming monitors feature the industry’s latest technology to give gamers smooth performance and comfortable ergonomics,” said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. “Designed to appeal to the most power-hungry gamers, our Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers as well as those who just want to have fun. The new Predator and Acer Nitro monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor.”

– Predator XB273U NX monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,179.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 7,999.

– Predator XB323QK NV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,199.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 8,999.

– Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 949.00; and in China in February, starting at RMB 6,999.

“The Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor is for gamers seeking a cutting-edge gaming experience. Packed full of the latest gaming and display innovations, the 27-inch monitor brings gamesto life with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel, 275 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and up to a 0.5 ms response time (G to G), allowing it to deliver smooth and tear-free visuals even when fast-moving objects race across the screen. The HDR capable monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum to offer vibrant colors and deeper blacks, and its display is further enhanced by Acer’s Agile-Splendor IPS[2] technology that makes crystal clear images possible even at wide viewing angles.”

The new Predator XB323QK NV is a 31.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor with a rapid 144 Hz refresh rate. On top of the buttery smooth visuals that this technology entails, games look pleasantly vivid with the vibrant range of colors offered by the monitor’s DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut. It also includes Acer’s Agile Splendor IPS and a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The Nitro XV282K KV immerses users into spectacular worlds in incredible detail with its 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel, features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio to display sharp visuals and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut to allow for intense color representations. Also featuring AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the 144 Hz refresh rate panel boasts a 1 ms response time for speedy frame rendering. Additionally, the Acer Nitro XV282K KV comes with HDMI 2.1 and a cable for hassle-free support for the latest gaming consoles at 4K UHD 120 Hz with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). The monitor has also achieved TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification and features Acer’s new Agile-Splendor IPS technology to deliver clear images, even at wide viewing angles.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals