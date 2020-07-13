ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VQ curved gaming monitor

ASUS has introduced a new curved gaming monitor this week measuring 27 inches and offering a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 165Hz and extremely low motion blur, adaptive sink and Freesync Premium support with a 1 ms response. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“TUF Gaming VG27VQ is a 27-inch, Full HD (1920×1080), curved display with an ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and those seeking immersive gameplay. Those are some serious specs, but not even the most exciting thing the VG27VQ has in store. Its impressive curved display features a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync™ Premium technology, for extremely fluid gameplay without tearing and stuttering.”

Features of the new TUF Gaming VG27VQ curved gaming monitor :

– 27-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 1500R gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

– 1ms (MPRT) response time for smooth gameplay, and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ™) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur

– FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

– Features an ergonomically designed stand to offer extensive swivel, tilt and height adjustments

Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce* graphics cards and Freesync Premium with AMD graphics cards.

– Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series and newer graphics cards

Source : ASUS

