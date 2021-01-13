ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM 27″ IPS gaming monitor

The ROG Swift PG279Q gaming monitor has been showcased at CES 2021 this week by ASUS. Offering gamers a 2560 x 1440 resolution,240Hz refresh rate and 1440p monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Reflex Latency Analyzer technologies.

As well as high dynamic range (HDR) support for more realistic reproduction of shadows and highlights. The PG279QM’s panel covers 95% of the wide DCI-P3 color space commonly used for cinematic content, and it’s VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified.

“NVIDIA’s G-SYNC variable-refresh-rate tech heralded a revolution for gaming monitors when it first arrived on the scene. For an elite variable-refresh-rate gaming experience, the PG279QM employs a dedicated NVIDIA G-SYNC processor. This processor allows the display to refresh in lockstep with the stream of new frames from the graphics card, even as frame rates naturally vary over time. As a result, the PG279QM eliminates ugly artifacts like screen tearing and stutter to keep games looking their best and feeling the most responsive throughout its broad variable-refresh-rate range.

The G-SYNC processor also enables NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer on the PG279QM. This tool helps competitive gamers to understand how long it takes for the input from their main mouse button to be translated into on-screen action, allowing them to understand the causes of input lag in their system and to minimize them for the best responsiveness.

We gave the PG279QM a sharp new style to go with its crisp and fluid visuals. Bold patterns on the back of the monitor combine with a large ROG logo illuminated by Aura RGB LEDs to clearly communicate your allegiance to the world. Aura Sync support allows you to effortlessly coordinate the PG279QM’s RGB LED accents with the rest of your compatible components. And support for the available ROG Desk Mount Kit lets you minimize the footprint of this display on your work surface.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

