The new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) has been unveiled at CES 2020 this week and will be available in stores March 11th, 2020 priced at $500 sporting the iconic Legend ID. DELL explains that the gaming monitor was built using “feedback from our community as well as esports players from Team Liquid. With the popularity of PC games like the latest Assassin’s Creed, players are demanding more immersive experiences, faster and more responsive displays. With an IPS panel, you can expect consistent colour from any angle.”

The new gaming monitor offers a 240 Hz refresh rate is twice as fast as most gaming monitors on the market says DELL. Combined with true 1 ms gray-to-gray response time that ensures every pixel is ready for every frame, thanks to the new fast IPS technology. The monitor offers compatibility with both AMD FreeSync Premium technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC to provide “buttery-smooth gaming experience with virtually no screen tearing or blurring” says DELL.

“When combined with a native FHD resolution, a 24.5″ monitor delivers better and clearer images, making it the ideal size for high-speed gaming. Also, players are easily able to keep everything within their field of vision, letting them focus better on the action. Along with the iconic Legend design, our engineers have added new design elements that offer aesthetic and functional appeal, including a thinner, adjustable stand with height-adjustment markers as well as tapered, vertically slim legs that fit neatly under a keyboard. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is the “Official Display for Team Liquid” and the official competition monitor for the League of Legends global events.”

Source: DELL

