Sharkoon SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W gaming mice

Sharkoon, a renowned manufacturer of gaming peripherals, has recently introduced two new additions to their gaming mouse lineup: the SKILLER SGM35 and the SKILLER SGM50W now available in both black-and-white finishes. One of the standout features of the SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W is their captivating RGB illumination.

The transparent undersides of these mice allow for an evenly diffused, mesmerizing glow that adds a touch of style and immersion to any gaming setup. Users have the freedom to adjust the lighting effects directly on the mice, eliminating the need for additional software and allowing a truly personalized gaming experience.

The RGB illumination not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the mice but also serves a practical purpose. It allows gamers to easily identify their mouse in low-light conditions, ensuring they never lose track of their device during intense gaming sessions. The illumination can also be synchronized with other RGB-enabled gaming peripherals, creating a cohesive and visually stunning gaming environment.

Precision and Control

At the heart of the SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W lies the advanced ATG4090 sensor, capable of delivering up to 6,400 DPI. This high-performance sensor ensures exceptional accuracy and responsiveness, allowing gamers to execute precise movements and quick reflexes with ease. Whether you’re engaging in fast-paced first-person shooters or navigating complex strategy games, these mice provide the reliability and control needed to excel.

Complementing the ATG4090 sensor are the PTFE mouse feet, which offer smooth gliding and effortless movement across various surfaces. This combination of advanced sensor technology and high-quality mouse feet results in a seamless and fluid gaming experience, allowing gamers to focus on their gameplay without any hindrances.

Connectivity Options

Sharkoon understands that gamers have different preferences when it comes to connectivity. The SKILLER SGM35 is a wired mouse, providing a stable and lag-free connection through its USB cable. This makes it an ideal choice for gamers who prioritize reliability and consistency in their gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the SKILLER SGM50W offers the best of both worlds with its dual-mode operation. Users can choose between a wired connection via USB or a wireless connection using the 2.4 GHz technology. The wireless mode grants gamers the freedom to play without the constraints of cables, while the wired mode ensures uninterrupted gameplay during charging or when a wired connection is preferred.

Ergonomic Design

The SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W have been carefully designed to cater to a wide range of hand sizes and grip styles. The ergonomic shape of these mice ensures comfortable and natural hand positioning, reducing strain and fatigue during extended gaming sessions. Whether you prefer a palm, claw, or fingertip grip, these mice adapt to your style effortlessly.

Both models feature six programmable buttons that can be freely assigned in most games, giving gamers the flexibility to customize their controls according to their preferences. This level of customization allows for optimized gameplay and quick access to essential functions, ultimately enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability

The SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W are now available for purchase, catering to different budgets and preferences. The wired SKILLER SGM35 is priced at an affordable 19.99 euros, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking a reliable and feature-packed mouse without breaking the bank. The SKILLER SGM50W, with its dual-mode operation and wireless convenience, is available at a competitive price of 39.99 euros.

Both models come in sleek black or stylish white color options, with the white versions featuring striking black highlights. This allows gamers to choose a mouse that complements their gaming setup and personal style.

Sharkoon’s SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W gaming mice are not just peripherals; they are tools designed to elevate your gaming experience to new heights. With their advanced features, precision performance, and ergonomic design, these mice empower gamers to unleash their full potential and dominate the virtual battlefield.

Whether you’re a casual gamer looking to enhance your gameplay or a competitive player seeking every advantage possible, the SKILLER SGM35 and SGM50W are ready to become your trusted companions on your gaming journey. Experience the difference that innovative technology and thoughtful design can make in your gaming setup with Sharkoon’s latest offerings.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals