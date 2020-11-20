Team Group Two ZEUS Series gaming memory modules

Team Group has this week announced the launch of new gaming memory modules to its range in the full month the Two ZEUS Series T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 and T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM. Created for both desktop and laptop systems the SO-DIMM DDR4 memory provides up to 32 GB of memory and multiple frequency options ranging from DDR4 2666 to DDR4 3200.

“The T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 U-DIMM Gaming Memory features T-FORCE’s iconic logo and a fierce thunderbolt design, symbolizing the awesome power of Zeus backing up the player. Built with a high-end integrated circuit, this memory module comes with up to 32 GB of RAM and frequency options. Say goodbye to complicated BIOS configuration as it supports overclock profiles, allowing you to switch speeds at a press of a button. You can also upgrade easily regardless of whether you use Intel or AMD processors. T-FORCE ZEUS is the best choice for gamers who want to get started easily. The excellent performance of 32GB single stick memory and various frequencies allow you to fully enjoy playing MOBA, AVG, MMORPG and RTS”

– Lightning Bolt design element

– Born for gaming

– High quality IC with stable performance

– Support O.C Profile

– Reliable compatibility

Source : TPU : T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 – T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM.

