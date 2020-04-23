ADATA XPG XENIA gaming laptop introduced

ADATA has unveiled their very first laptop in the form of the XPG XENIA 15.6 inch gaming laptop, developed in collaboration with Intel. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor supported by a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GTX GPUs, as well as an XPG SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The XPG XENIA is now available in Taiwan, United States and Mexico, and will rollout to other worldwide markets during Q3 2020.

Features of the XPG XENIA gaming laptop include :

– Equipped with the highly acclaimed Intel Core i7-9750H processor, ultra-fast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and the advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology, owners can be sure they will enjoy thrilling and responsive performance. Combine that with XPG’s award-winning SX8200 Pro SSD, which features read/write speeds of up 3500/3000 MB per second, and 32 GB of DDR4 sorted memory for seamless multitasking, the XPG XENIA is an all-round gaming device that is also great at content creation.

– Sporting a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, the XPG XENIA offer wide-viewing angles and a refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth and responsive visuals. In addition, it features a narrow bezel design at a mere 4.9 mm for maximized viewing real estate. The XPG XENIA is coming in two variants that are equipped with either a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or a GTX 1660 Ti GPUs, both built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture.

– Everything about the XPG XENIA has been designed with the discerning gamer in mind. These design considerations include the notebook’s light weight (under 1.85 kg) and slim dimensions (20.5 mm) thanks to its magnesium alloy structure for easy portability and flair while also delivering up to 10 hours of battery life for on-the-go productivity. What’s more, the XENIA sports a mechanical keyboard with silent, optical switches for excellent responsiveness and durability as well as a Glass surface Precision Touchpad.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

