AQIRYS Libertas gaming keyboard

Imagine a workspace or gaming setup where the clatter of keystrokes is no longer a distraction, where each press of a key is met with a satisfying, yet whisper-quiet response. This is the promise of the new AQIRYS LIBERTAS, a silent mechanical gaming keyboard that’s capturing the attention of both competitive gamers and professionals. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, the LIBERTAS is poised to become an essential tool for anyone looking to improve their computer interaction without the noise.

At the heart of the LIBERTAS keyboard lies a set of innovative HaiMu x AQIRYS Silent 5-pin mechanical switches. These switches are meticulously pre-lubricated to reduce both noise and friction, providing a typing experience that is not only silent but also exceptionally smooth. The keyboard’s compact 75% form factor strikes a perfect balance, offering enough space for all the necessary keys while still saving desk space. This design choice not only looks good but also promotes an ergonomic posture, which is crucial for those long hours spent gaming or working.

One of the most notable features of the LIBERTAS is its Gasket-Mounted Design. This design incorporates layers of sound-dampening materials that work together to ensure the keyboard operates silently. This is especially useful in shared environments, such as offices or living spaces, where maintaining a quiet atmosphere is important. With the LIBERTAS, you can stay focused on your tasks without worrying about disturbing those around you.

The durability of the LIBERTAS keyboard is also impressive. It comes equipped with double-shot PBT keycaps that are designed to withstand the test of time. These keycaps are resistant to fading, so the key legends remain crisp and legible even after extensive use. The three-color molding process used in the keycaps not only adds to their longevity but also gives them a distinct, high-quality feel.

Customization is a breeze with the LIBERTAS. The keyboard includes a set of additional keycaps, a handy volume knob, and maintenance tools, allowing you to personalize your keyboard to suit your individual style and preferences. When it comes to connectivity, the LIBERTAS offers versatility with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth capability, and a wired USB Type-C option. This ensures that the keyboard can easily connect to a wide range of devices, meeting the diverse needs of users.

The battery life of the LIBERTAS is robust, offering up to 24 hours of usage with the RGB lighting activated, and an astounding 72 days in standby mode. This extended battery life means less time spent recharging and more time enjoying the keyboard’s features. For those who love to tinker or plan to upgrade their keyboard in the future, the LIBERTAS is equipped with hot-swappable Kailh Rainbow switch sockets. This feature allows for easy switch replacements without the need for any soldering, making it simple to customize the feel of your keystrokes.

Priced at an accessible 99.99€ (VAT included) and $90.99 (excluding taxes), the AQIRYS LIBERTAS offers exceptional value for those in search of a top-tier silent mechanical gaming keyboard. It is available for purchase through select retailers and online platforms, ensuring that a wider audience can experience the benefits of a quieter, more responsive gaming and typing experience.

The AQIRYS LIBERTAS is not just another keyboard; it's a thoughtful combination of silence, comfort, and customization. Whether you're a gamer looking to maintain stealth in your late-night sessions, a professional needing to concentrate in a busy workspace, or simply someone who appreciates the feel of a quality mechanical keyboard without the noise, the LIBERTAS is designed to meet your needs. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, the LIBERTAS is ready to redefine the way we think about our computer peripherals.



