K10 gaming keyboard and X10 Mechanic Master controller

As the world of PC gaming continues to evolve, players and enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the latest advancements that can enhance their gaming experience. This January, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is set to be the stage for one such advancement. EasySMX, a brand known for its commitment to innovation in gaming gear, is preparing to unveil two new products that promise to take gaming to new heights: the K10 gaming keyboard and the X10 Mechanic Master game controller.

The excitement is palpable among the gaming community as EasySMX gears up to present these new offerings at the Venetian Expo. From January 9th to 12th, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the launch of the K10 gaming keyboard, a device that boasts a modular design. This feature is particularly exciting because it means that gamers can customize their keyboards to suit their individual play styles. The K10 is not just about customization, though. It also incorporates advanced Hall Effect Switches, which are known for their precision and durability. This is a significant step up from traditional mechanical switches and is expected to provide a seamless and responsive experience for gamers of all levels.

K10 gaming keyboard

But the K10 is not the only star of the show. The X10 Mechanic Master game controller will also be making its debut, and it is set to impress with its mechanical tactile buttons and a Hall Effect Sensor System. This combination is designed to deliver unparalleled command accuracy, which is crucial in the fast-paced world of gaming. Moreover, the controller features customizable magnetic components, allowing players to adjust the device for maximum comfort and performance according to their personal preferences.

Stephen, the CEO of EasySMX, is set to take the stage to discuss the K10 and X10 in detail. He will explain how these products are responding to the evolving needs of the gaming community and how they represent the cutting edge of gaming accessory innovation. EasySMX’s dedication to pushing the limits of gaming hardware is evident in these new products, and Stephen’s insights are sure to be a highlight for those in attendance.

Gaming controller

To ensure that CES attendees get more than just a glimpse of these new products, EasySMX is organizing interactive events and live demonstrations. These sessions are designed to give participants a hands-on experience with the K10 keyboard and X10 controller. Attendees will be able to feel the responsiveness, adaptability, and ergonomic benefits that these devices offer, providing a clear understanding of how they can impact gameplay.

The K10 gaming keyboard and X10 Mechanic Master game controller are shaping up to be some of the most anticipated highlights at CES 2024. With their modular design, state-of-the-art Hall Effect technology, and extensive customization options, these products are crafted to refine and elevate the gaming experience. For those eager to see what the future of gaming accessories looks like, a visit to EasySMX’s booth at the Venetian Expo is a must. Here, you can experience the next step in the evolution of gaming gear and perhaps find the perfect addition to your own gaming setup.



