Speedy easy to coil magnetic charging and data cable

Keeping cables tidy and tangle free in your bag is still a problem to most, but one solution is the Speedy. A charging and data cable fitted with small magnets along its length allowing you to easily coil your cable and store it with ease when not in use. Launched via Kickstarter this month the early bird pledges are available from roughly $15 or £12 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique system that allows you to keep your cables “clean and tidy”. “SPEEDY magnetic cable provides 4 optional series to fulfill different charging ports. USB A to Lightning, USB A to USB C(Type-C), USB C to Lightning, and USB C to USB C.SPEEDY magnetic coiling data & charging cable is designed to avoid cables in terrible messing while it was using. “

“Inside each lightning connector is a tiny authentication chip that tells your device it’s Apple MFI Certified. This is important because non-certified, or knock-off, lightning cables can be very dangerous to your device. (You may have noticed a warning message on your phone when a non-MFI cable was detected.)

MFi Certified is short for ‘made for iPhone/iPad/iPod’ Certified, which is the official certification from Apple. Accessories that own MFi certification will not damage your Apple devices or cause any danger such as electric leakage.”

Source : Kickstarter

