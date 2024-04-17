Corsair HS35 v2 and HS35 Surround v2 gaming headsets

Are you ready to take your gaming sessions to the next level? Look no further than the Corsair HS35 V2 Series Gaming Headsets. These headsets are crafted with your gaming needs in mind, offering a combination of exceptional audio quality, universal connectivity, and multi-platform support. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive player, the HS35 V2 series is designed to elevate your gaming experience like never before.

Custom-Tuned 50 mm Neodymium Drivers

At the heart of the Corsair HS35 V2 Series are the custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers. These drivers are engineered to deliver rich, detailed audio that brings your games to life. From the faintest footsteps of an enemy to the thunderous explosions of a battlefield, you’ll hear every sound with incredible clarity and precision. The drivers are carefully tuned to provide a balanced audio profile, ensuring that you don’t miss a single detail in your gaming audio landscape.

One of the key features that sets the Corsair HS35 V2 Series apart is its universal 3.5 mm connectivity. This means that you can easily connect the headset to a wide range of gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. No matter which device you’re using, you can enjoy the same high-quality audio experience without the need for additional adapters or complicated setup processes. Simply plug in the headset and start gaming right away.

Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound

If you’re looking to take your gaming immersion to new heights, the HS35 SURROUND V2 variant is the perfect choice. This version of the headset comes with a USB receiver that enables Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac. With this technology, you’ll be placed at the center of your gaming world, experiencing audio that feels incredibly lifelike and dynamic. From the subtle environmental sounds to the precise directional audio cues, the surround sound feature adds an extra layer of realism to your gaming sessions.

Comfort for Extended Gaming Sessions

The Corsair HS35 V2 Series Gaming Headsets are designed with your comfort in mind. The adjustable suspended headband ensures a perfect fit, distributing the weight evenly across your head for long-lasting comfort. The ear cups are cushioned with soft fabric ear pads, providing a comfortable and breathable surface for your ears, even during extended gaming marathons. Additionally, the on-ear volume and mute controls allow you to make quick adjustments without interrupting your gameplay.

Crystal-Clear Communication with the Flexible Omnidirectional Microphone

Effective communication is crucial in multiplayer games, and the Corsair HS35 V2 Series has you covered. The headsets feature a flexible omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with exceptional clarity. Whether you’re coordinating with your team or engaging in friendly banter, your voice will come through loud and clear. The microphone is also easily adjustable, allowing you to position it perfectly for optimal voice pickup.



