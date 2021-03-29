Razer Kraken V3 X gaming headset now available for $70

Hardware and gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has launched a new gaming headset making available the Razer Kraken V3 X priced at $69.99. The Razer Kraken V3 headset is equipped with Razer TriForce 40mm drivers combined with a Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone and hybrid fabric and memory foam ear cushions.

“Feel complete immersion without feeling the weight—introducing the Razer Kraken V3 X, a USB PC gaming headset that allows you to game on, and on, and on. Upgraded with patented Razer™ TriForce drivers for incredibly realistic sound, it’s time to lose yourself with an audio experience that’s always a win.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals