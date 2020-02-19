Cooler Master MH600 gaming headsets from $60

Cooler Master has introduced a new range of gaming headsets in the form of the MH600 Series, consisting of three different models all created to provide “high performance and premium sound quality” says Cooler Master. Features of all three gaming headsets include : Swiveling ear cups and fabric mesh cushioning for superior, long-lasting comfort, Hassle-free portability with detachable cords and foldable frame, adjustable omnidirectional boom mic for superior voice quality and minimal background noise and premium sound quality with 50 mm neodymium audio drivers.

– MH630: Crystal Clear Comfort and Comms – The base model of the MH600 series, with a 3.5 mm audio jack for universal compatibility with PC, console, and even mobile gaming.

– MH650: Leveled-Up Immersion – Upgraded with ambient RGB illumination and virtual 7.1 surround sound for superior immersion and sound quality, with single USB connectivity that’s ideal for hardcore PC and console gaming.

– MH670: Your Audio, Your Way – Choose your ideal listening experience with interchangeable 3.5 mm or 2.4 GHz wireless capability for lag-free, virtual 7.1 surround sound audio.

The MH630, MH650 and MH670 are priced at $59.99, $89.99, and $119.99, respectively. “All gamers want solid performance from their headsets, but we understand that they also have a varied range of needs based on their playstyle, personality, etc.,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “The MH600 Series gives gamers three options that cater to their unique preferences, all with solid core features so they don’t have to compromise on quality.”

Source : CM : Guru3D

