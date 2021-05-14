ASUS ROG Cetra II Core gaming earbuds $50

Asus has this week in introduced its new in-ear gaming headphones in the form of the Asus ROG Cetra II Core earbuds with a 3.5 mm connector compatible with PCs, laptops, mobile phones, ROG Phone 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Constructed using LSR, the Asus Essence drivers on ROG Cetra II Core provide more stable speaker performance and incredibly strong bass, and come supplied with a 90° connector that keeps the headphone cable out of the way during gameplay.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Features of the Asus ROG Cetra II Core earbuds :

– Innovative liquid silicone rubber (LSR) drivers provide stable speaker performance, incredibly strong bass and optimized gaming audio.

– 90° cable connector delivers enhanced comfort for handheld gaming.

– Lightweight metal housing offers a striking look and scratch resistance, elevating the aesthetic and durability of the exterior.

– Ergonomic design with ultrasoft LSR ear fins and tips provide a perfectly comfortable fit.

– 3.5 mm connector enables multiplatform support, including compatibility with mobile phones, PCs, Macs, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

“ROG Cetra II Core in-ear gaming headphones feature ASUS Essence drivers made of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) for impeccable audio quality. The headphones allow users to enjoy gaming-grade sound with a wide variety of platforms, including compatibility with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, ROG Phone 5, mobile phones, PCs, Macs and Nintendo Switch™. The included ear fins and ear tips are also made of LSR for added comfort.”

Source : Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals