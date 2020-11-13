Sharkoon SKILLER SGS40 gaming chair €299



Following on the launch of their new gaming headset Sharkoon has also introduced a new gaming chair this week in the form of the SKILLER SGS40 price to €299. The SKILLER SGS40 gaming chair is available in a four different options offering a synthetic leather cover in either black or black-grey, or with a fabric cover in black or black-grey.

“The SKILLER SGS40 has been made for everyday use at work as well as for private use at home, and, due to its generous dimensions, the chair should be able to provide an experience of comfort for almost any kind of user. The SKILLER SGS40 has an extra-large seat base with a sitting area of 59.5 x 53 centimeters as well as a backrest height of 86 centimeters and a load capacity of up to 150 kilograms. The chair is thus suitable for many kinds of user and can unproblematically accommodate a body height of even up to two meters. The versions which are furnished with a synthetic leather cover are presented with a high-quality and modern look, which lends the chair a sporty touch. The fabric covered versions, on the other hand, are equipped with a supple, breathable fabric cover, contributing to the overall comfort of the chair.”

The flexible 4D adjustable armrests can be easily adjusted horizontally and vertically to any arm length and can also be adjusted to the required horizontal angle. The extra-large seat base and the lumbar support is combined with a backrest which can be adjusted at an angle from 90° to 160°, making it possible to sit comfortably as well as inviting the user to relax.

Source : TPU : Sharkoon

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission.

