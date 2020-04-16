Gameloft celebrates 20th anniversary with 30 classic mobile games for free

To celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, Gameloft has released a free application in the form of the Gameloft Classics Android App which includes 30 iconic Gameloft games, some of which have never been available on mobile devices before. Check out the full list below.
Gameloft Classics brings back puzzle classic Bubble Bash 2, undead extermination in Zombie Infection, classic dating sim Date or Ditch 2, the original mobile shooter NOVA, arcade-style classics Block Breaker Deluxe 2 & 3, and many, many more.
“Twenty years is quite the accomplishment, so much so that it gives us pause to reflect,” said Alexandre de Rochefort, Chief Finance Officer of Gameloft since 2000. “This is a moment of celebration for us, a moment to look back and see how the industry has changed and evolved, to remember the beginning of simpler games for simpler phones and to appreciate the future of powerful platforms and new technology our developers can push to the limit. I’m proud to say we were there at the beginning and that we helped shape what this industry is today.”
Gameloft Classics: 20 Years games include :
Abracadaball
Alien Quarantine
Avalanche Snowboarding
Block Breaker Deluxe 2
Block Breaker 3 Unlimited
Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!
Bubble Bash 2
Cannon Rats
Date or Ditch 2
Diamond Rush
Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma
Fashion Icon
Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.
Hero of Sparta
High School Hook Ups
KO Legends
Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!
Midnight Bowling 3
Midnight Pool
Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus
Motocross: Trial Extreme
My Life in New York
N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
Platinum Solitaire 3
Soul of Darkness
Texas Hold’em Poker
Vampire Romance
Wild West Guns
Zombiewood
Zombie Infection
Source : Google Play