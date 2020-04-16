Gameloft celebrates 20th anniversary with 30 classic mobile games for free

To celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, Gameloft has released a free application in the form of the Gameloft Classics Android App which includes 30 iconic Gameloft games, some of which have never been available on mobile devices before. Check out the full list below.

Gameloft Classics brings back puzzle classic Bubble Bash 2, undead extermination in Zombie Infection, classic dating sim Date or Ditch 2, the original mobile shooter NOVA, arcade-style classics Block Breaker Deluxe 2 & 3, and many, many more.

“Twenty years is quite the accomplishment, so much so that it gives us pause to reflect,” said Alexandre de Rochefort, Chief Finance Officer of Gameloft since 2000. “This is a moment of celebration for us, a moment to look back and see how the industry has changed and evolved, to remember the beginning of simpler games for simpler phones and to appreciate the future of powerful platforms and new technology our developers can push to the limit. I’m proud to say we were there at the beginning and that we helped shape what this industry is today.”

Gameloft Classics: 20 Years games include :

Abracadaball

Alien Quarantine

Avalanche Snowboarding

Block Breaker Deluxe 2

Block Breaker 3 Unlimited

Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!

Bubble Bash 2

Cannon Rats

Date or Ditch 2

Diamond Rush

Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma

Fashion Icon

Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.

Hero of Sparta

High School Hook Ups

KO Legends

Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!

Midnight Bowling 3

Midnight Pool

Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus

Motocross: Trial Extreme

My Life in New York

N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Platinum Solitaire 3

Soul of Darkness

Texas Hold’em Poker

Vampire Romance

Wild West Guns

Zombiewood

Zombie Infection

Source : Google Play

