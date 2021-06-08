Gameboy Megamachine synthesiser made using 48 Gameboys

Engineer and YouTuber “Look Mum No Computer” has created a unique synthesiser building owners previous designs that use three Nintendo GameBoy’s. Now for’s latest creation the bar has been pushed considerably higher and 48 handheld GameBoy consoles have been used to create his latest Gameboy Megamachine, check out the video below to learn more about the inspiration behind the build and how it was created.

“a Huge Polyphonic digital/analog hybrid Synthesizer Made with 50 Gameboy DMG’s with the ability to also play the same game at the same time 50 times (all buttons synced together). The gameboy mega machine! its beginning! after 2 years since one of my first look mum no computer videos the gameboy project has increased exponentially!”

Source : Adafruit

