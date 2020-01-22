Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall RPG beta now open

The beta development release for the upcoming Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall mobile video game for both Android and iOS is now available. To preregister your interest in the game and possibly take part in early development stages jump over to the official Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall website. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline when you take command of the Night’s Watch to defend Westeros in an original story about the mysteries Beyond the Wall and the Three-Eyed Raven.

“48 years before the events of the Game of Thrones TV show, Lord Commander Brynden Rivers, better known as “Bloodraven”, disappeared while ranging beyond the Wall. Now it’s your turn to take command of the Night’s Watch.”

– Mobile adventure RPG based on the award-winning HBO series developed by Behaviour Interactive in partnership with GAEA.

– Range beyond the Wall and venture into the immersive world of Westeros anywhere and anytime.

– Play as your favorite characters in a variety of game modes.

– Recruit for the Watch from the Seven Kingdoms and beyond to build your ultimate roster and defend the Wall.

– Master each character’s unique abilities in tactical PvP combat

– Send your ravens far and wide to unlock and upgrade Items, Tactics, Traits, and Abilities in pursuit of perfecting your Night’s Watch roster

– Explore the Haunted Forest in Weirwood Forays in search of ancient knowledge

– Command Rangings where you lead a band of heroes to endure the hazards of the North.

– Recruit characters from around the Known World to guard the realms of men across multiple game modes

Source: BTW : AP

