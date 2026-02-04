Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Is It Time to Upgrade?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, the S25 Ultra, with a series of thoughtful refinements. While the overall design language remains consistent, the S26 Ultra introduces subtle changes in dimensions, design elements, and functionality that distinguish it from the previous model. This comparison highlights the key updates, helping you determine whether the S26 Ultra aligns with your preferences and needs. The video below from

GregglesTV gives us more details about how the two handsets will compare.

Dimensions: Subtle Adjustments for a Broader Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is slightly taller, wider, and thinner than the S25 Ultra, offering a marginally larger footprint. Both models feature a display size ranging from 6.8 to 6.9 inches, but the S26 Ultra’s screen is subtly wider and taller, providing an enhanced viewing experience. These adjustments, while not immediately noticeable, contribute to a more expansive feel in hand. If you prioritize screen real estate, the S26 Ultra’s broader display could offer a meaningful advantage for tasks like media consumption, gaming, or multitasking.

Design Updates: Rounded Edges and Improved S Pen Accessibility

One of the most noticeable updates in the S26 Ultra is the shift from the S25 Ultra’s squarer corners to rounded edges, which modernize the device’s appearance while improving comfort during prolonged use. This ergonomic enhancement makes the device easier to hold, especially for users who frequently interact with their phones for extended periods.

Additionally, the S Pen has been repositioned closer to the corner edge of the device. This adjustment improves accessibility, making it more convenient for users who rely on the stylus for note-taking, sketching, or navigating the interface. The repositioning reflects Samsung’s commitment to refining the user experience for those who integrate the S Pen into their daily routines.

Camera Enhancements: Modern Layout and Superior Selfies

The S26 Ultra introduces a bracket-style rear camera layout, inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This design refresh aligns with Samsung’s evolving aesthetic while maintaining the functionality users expect. The updated layout not only enhances the device’s visual appeal but also ensures that the cameras remain well-protected and easy to use.

The front camera also receives a significant upgrade, featuring a larger lens opening. This enhancement improves selfie quality, particularly in low-light conditions, making the S26 Ultra an excellent choice for users who prioritize mobile photography and videography. Whether capturing moments for social media or engaging in video calls, the improved front camera delivers sharper, more vibrant results.

Button and Port Placement: Familiar and Intuitive

Samsung has retained the button and port placement from the S25 Ultra, making sure a seamless transition for existing users. The USB-C port, SIM card slot, and microphones remain in their familiar positions, preserving compatibility with accessories you may already own. This consistency reflects Samsung’s understanding of user habits and the importance of maintaining a familiar layout for ease of use.

Color Options: Fresh Choices for Personalization

The S26 Ultra introduces a range of new color options, allowing users to express their personal style. While the exact palette has not been fully disclosed, Samsung aims to cater to a wide variety of tastes. Whether you prefer bold, vibrant hues or more understated tones, the S26 Ultra offers options to suit your preferences. These fresh color choices add an element of personalization, making the device feel uniquely yours.

Refinements That Enhance Everyday Use

The Galaxy S26 Ultra represents an evolution of the S25 Ultra, focusing on refinements that enhance usability and comfort. With slight adjustments in dimensions, a more ergonomic design, improved S Pen placement, and updated camera features, the S26 Ultra strikes a balance between familiarity and innovation. These incremental improvements make it an appealing choice for users seeking a polished, modern device without drastic changes. If you value subtle enhancements that improve everyday functionality, the S26 Ultra is a compelling option to consider.

Gain further expertise in Galaxy S26 Ultra by checking out these recommendations.

Source & Image Credit: GregglesTV



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals