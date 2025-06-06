Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The Ultimate Drop Test

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out as the company’s thinnest and lightest smartphone to date, combining sleek design with advanced engineering. To evaluate its durability, the device underwent a series of rigorous drop tests in a new video from PBKreviews, designed to simulate real-world scenarios. These tests aimed to assess how well the phone’s materials and construction could withstand accidental impacts. Despite sustaining visible damage in some cases, the Galaxy S25 Edge maintained full functionality, showcasing a balance between portability and resilience.

Key Results from Drop Tests

The drop tests were conducted to replicate common mishaps, such as accidental falls from head or waist height onto unforgiving surfaces like concrete. Each test provided valuable insights into the durability of the Galaxy S25 Edge under different impact conditions.

First Drop (Screen-first, head height): The front glass cracked upon impact, but the screen remained fully functional, with no issues in touch sensitivity or display performance.

The front glass cracked upon impact, but the screen remained fully functional, with no issues in touch sensitivity or display performance. Second Drop (Back-first, head height): The back corner of the frame absorbed the impact, resulting in visible scratches and scuffs. However, the internal components and screen functionality were unaffected.

The back corner of the frame absorbed the impact, resulting in visible scratches and scuffs. However, the internal components and screen functionality were unaffected. Third Drop (Flat on back, head height): Cracks appeared on the back glass, and the camera bezel sustained minor scrapes. Importantly, the camera lens remained intact, and both the screen and camera performance were preserved.

Cracks appeared on the back glass, and the camera bezel sustained minor scrapes. Importantly, the camera lens remained intact, and both the screen and camera performance were preserved. Fourth Drop (Side-first, waist height): The frame experienced additional scrapes along the edges, but no further damage occurred to the screen or internal hardware, demonstrating the structural integrity of the device.

Material Innovations: Strengths and Limitations

The Galaxy S25 Edge incorporates advanced materials to enhance its durability while maintaining a lightweight design. The front panel is constructed with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which offers improved resistance to scratches and better impact absorption compared to previous iterations. On the back, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 provides robust protection against drops and abrasions, making sure the device can endure everyday wear and tear.

However, the ultra-thin and lightweight design of the Galaxy S25 Edge introduces certain vulnerabilities. While the materials are engineered for durability, the phone’s slim profile makes it more susceptible to visible damage, such as cracks and scuffs, especially when compared to thicker models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This trade-off highlights the challenges of achieving both portability and durability in modern smartphone design.

Balancing Lightweight Design and Durability

The lightweight construction of the Galaxy S25 Edge is one of its most appealing features, making it highly portable and comfortable to use for extended periods. However, this design choice comes with compromises. The structural frame, while durable, showed signs of wear and tear after repeated impacts, particularly along the edges and corners. These areas are more prone to damage due to the phone’s slim profile, which reduces the amount of material available to absorb shocks.

This balance between thinness and durability reflects a broader trend in smartphone design, where manufacturers strive to create devices that are both aesthetically pleasing and practical. For users who prioritize portability and sleek design, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a compelling option. However, those who require maximum durability may prefer thicker models with reinforced frames.

Camera Resilience Under Stress

The durability of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s camera system was a standout feature during the drop tests. Despite multiple impacts, the camera lenses remained intact, and there were no issues with image stabilization or quality. The protective measures integrated into the camera housing proved effective, making sure that the device’s photographic capabilities were not compromised even after significant physical stress.

This resilience is particularly important for users who rely on their smartphones for photography and videography. The ability to withstand drops without affecting camera performance adds to the overall reliability of the Galaxy S25 Edge, making it a practical choice for those who value both functionality and design.

Concrete Impact: Real-World Durability

Concrete surfaces are among the most challenging for smartphones to endure, as they provide little to no cushioning during impacts. The Galaxy S25 Edge demonstrated impressive resistance to functional damage when dropped onto concrete from head height. While visible cracks and scuffs were evident, these cosmetic issues did not impair the phone’s usability. The screen, internal components, and camera system all continued to function as intended, underscoring the effectiveness of the materials and engineering used in the device.

For users who prioritize portability but still need a smartphone capable of withstanding occasional mishaps, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers a reliable option. Its ability to maintain functionality despite visible damage makes it a practical choice for everyday use, particularly for those who value a lightweight and stylish design.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Source & Image Credit: PBKreviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals