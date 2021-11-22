Fujitsu Limited Edition HHKB Professional HYBRID Type-S Snow Keyboard $350

Fujitsu has this month introduced its latest limited edition Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional HYBRID Type-S SNOW priced at $350 offering a newly designed keyboard to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its original release. The keyboard’s compact size and near-symmetrical layout offer comfort for the longest typing sessions, with a unique 60-key layout to save space and maximize efficiency. Users can easily create create customized keymaps for a completely personalized experience, including programming the HHKB Professional HYBRID Type-S Snow’s celebratory 25th anniversary key.

The Fujitsu Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional HYBRID Type-S SNOW keyboard is compatible with iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android operating systems, the keyboard can seamlessly connect to up to four devices via Bluetooth and can also connect via USB-C.

Fujitsu Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional HYBRID Type-S SNOW

“We are truly honored by the immense support the HHKB series has received from the passionate keyboard community in the United States and across the globe for the past 25 years,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President & CEO, Fujitsu Computer Products of America. “Born from the needs and preferences of developers, HHKB has evolved along with modern technological advances, while keeping the essence of the legendary series consistent in our latest HYBRID Type-S SNOW Keyboard.”

“Introduced in 1996, the HHKB series was based on the basic concept of a more rational, simplified key arrangement within a compact, practically designed keyboard. Over the years, HHKB has offered an unparalleled typing experience unlike anything else in the marketplace, customized for the needs of typists who want the robust functionality of a full-sized keyboard, without taking up too much space on their desktop. Beautifully designed, the HHKB series offers a state of absolute minimalism within a high-quality keyboard. The top of the line HHKB Professional HYBRID Type-S might be the last keyboard you ever want to own. Its exclusive Type-S Topre silent switches dramatically reduce keystroke noise, while its ergonomic design lets you type for hours on end without feeling fatigued. You can easily create your own keymaps for a completely personalized user experience, and connect up to 4 Bluetooth devices and swap between them instantly.”

“Happy Hacking Keyboard Professional Hybrid, Hybrid Type-S and Classic are designed by developers for developers. Find out why the HHKB series have caught their hearts for over 20 years!”

Source : Fujitsu

