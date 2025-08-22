From Transf?g?r??an to Tarmac: A New Porsche 911 Masterpiece

The Porsche Sonderwunsch program has once again redefined automotive personalization with the release of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS ‘Tribute to Transfăgărășan.’ This special edition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Transfăgărășan Highway, often hailed as the “best driving road in the world.” The Sonderwunsch program allows customers to collaborate with Porsche experts to create bespoke vehicles tailored to their preferences, making each car a unique masterpiece. Through this program, Porsche enthusiasts can bring their dream cars to life, incorporating custom design elements, materials, and performance upgrades that reflect their individual tastes and driving styles.

Exclusive Design and Performance

The first of only 10 units of the 911 Carrera 4 GTS ‘Tribute to Transfăgărășan’ has been delivered, showcasing a stunning Graphite Grey exterior with Guards Red accents on the wheels and headlights. Subtle details, such as the Romanian flag colors on the engine grille slats and bespoke badging, highlight the car’s tribute to the legendary highway. Inside, the personalization continues with embroidered and embossed ‘Tribute to Transfăgărășan’ logos on the headrests, armrest, and illuminated door sills. The interior features premium materials such as leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber, creating a luxurious and sporty ambiance that complements the car’s exterior design.

Under the hood, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS is powered by a newly developed 3.6-litre boxer engine with a T-Hybrid drive, delivering an impressive 398 kW (541 PS) and 610 Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 312 km/h, offering a thrilling driving experience while maintaining reduced CO₂ emissions. The car’s advanced all-wheel-drive system, Porsche Traction Management (PTM), ensures optimal grip and handling in various driving conditions, allowing drivers to fully exploit the vehicle’s performance potential on the winding roads of the Transfăgărășan Highway and beyond.

Pricing and Availability

The 911 Carrera 4 GTS ‘Tribute to Transfăgărășan’ is a highly exclusive model, with only 10 units available worldwide. Each car is individually configured by its owner through the Porsche Sonderwunsch program, ensuring no two vehicles are alike. Pricing for this bespoke masterpiece varies depending on the level of customization, but it is expected to reflect its rarity and craftsmanship. The remaining nine units are set to be delivered at a special event later this year, where owners will have the opportunity to meet with Porsche executives and designers to discuss their unique creations and share their passion for the brand.

Specifications

Model: Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 'Tribute to Transfăgărășan'

Engine: 3.6-litre boxer engine with T-Hybrid drive

Power Output: 398 kW (541 PS)

Torque: 610 Nm

Performance: 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, top speed of 312 km/h

Exterior: Graphite Grey with Guards Red accents, Romanian flag details

Interior: Custom embroidery, illuminated door sills, bespoke badging

Production: Limited to 10 units

Explore More with Porsche Sonderwunsch

For enthusiasts intrigued by the possibilities of the Porsche Sonderwunsch program, the customization options extend far beyond the 911 Carrera 4 GTS. From bespoke paint finishes to complete vehicle redesigns, the program offers endless opportunities to create a car that reflects your personality. Whether you’re interested in restoring a classic Porsche or designing a one-of-a-kind modern masterpiece, the Sonderwunsch program ensures your vision becomes a reality.

The Sonderwunsch team comprises experienced engineers, designers, and craftspeople who work closely with customers to understand their unique requirements and preferences. This collaborative process ensures that every aspect of the vehicle, from the exterior color to the interior stitching, meets the highest standards of quality and reflects the owner’s personal style.

In addition to the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, the Sonderwunsch program has created numerous other bespoke vehicles, such as the 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package, which pays homage to the classic 356 Speedster, and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive “Turbo S,” a one-off creation that combines luxury and performance in a unique package.

As the automotive world continues to evolve, the Porsche Sonderwunsch program remains committed to preserving the brand’s rich heritage while embracing innovation and creativity. By offering customers the opportunity to create their dream cars, Porsche ensures that each vehicle is not only a masterpiece of engineering but also a reflection of its owner’s passion and individuality.

Source Porsche



