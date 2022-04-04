Free Deal: Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course

We have an awesome free deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course.

The Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course is completely free, all you need to do is log in to our deals store at the link below and claim the free deal.

Ready to learn graphic design? This professional diploma in graphic design will teach you the foundation of good design. You will learn practical, hands-on skills to make use of the holy trinity of design applications: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign. With practical challenges to take home after most lessons, you will have the ability to test your knowledge and skills learned in the lessons. The course is twelve weeks long, with two lessons presented each week, giving you time throughout the week to work on your assignments and challenges. Access 8 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7 for 4 weeks

Get an overview of the graphic design space

Work your way through the holy trinity of graphic design applications – Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & InDesign

Get the opportunity to get acquainted with developing a ‘designer’s eye’

Have an introduction to Adobe Illustrator

Differentiate between the different types of images graphic designers deal with daily

Learn the fundamentals of Photoshop including layers & blending modes

Learn about the golden ratio, rule of thirds & principles of good design

Be introduced to the amazing Adobe InDesign, the most powerful layout application

Understand the art of typography ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “This course is fantastic! I learned so much so far, all topics are well explained.” ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “The team do a great job at cramming so much information into each hourly session. It never feels like cramming though and stays in the memory easily.” ★ ★ ★ ★★ ★ “I love the way the information is presented here, taking this courses you won’t waste the time.”

Upskillist | eLearning Providers

Upskillist is a global online education institution that provides interactive classes, designed to allow students to learn at their own pace. The courses offered by Upskillist cover topics including finance, photography, health and fitness, marketing, technology, design, beauty, music, business, and the English language. The company’s mission is to empower students with the skills they need to follow any career path in a flexible and affordable manner.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: 4 weeks

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: intermediate

You can find out more details about this great free deal on the Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals