Free Deal: Adobe Photoshop Diploma 4-Week Course

Have you ever taken a photograph and wished you could make it better? Have you a creative side that you want to express? Are you looking for a new hobby or even a new career? Knowledge in Photoshop will equip you with the skills you need to really transform your images. A firm understanding of the power of post-production and image editing will open up a whole new world of creative tools and techniques. In this course, you will learn the skills and knowledge you need to enhance, edit, and create images to a professional standard.

Access 8 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Get familiar w/ the image editing powerhouse that is Photoshop

Create a custom workspace to help you enhance, edit, & create more productively

Explore the core adjustment options offered by Photoshop

Look at the basic principles & concepts of using Layers

Understand how selections can be used to edit images

Create your very own creative composite, a piece of artwork to be proud of

Remove unwanted skin blemishes as well as eliminate any distracting dust or scratches

Restore an old damaged photograph & bring it back to its former glory

Understand what your next step w/ Photoshop can be

