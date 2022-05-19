Awesome Framedeck transparent modular cyberdeck

If you are looking for inspiration for your first or next cyberdeck build you are sure to enjoy this fantastic portable system complete with integrated keyboard and trackable in the form of the Framedeck cyberdeck. Powered by the Framework Mainboard the modular cyberdeck enables users to swap modules to add different ports, storage or other functionality.

The Framedeck cyberdeck has been inspired by the TRS-80 Model 100 and features a 7 inch IPS LCD touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels. Finished with a 36 key keyboard, trackable, stereo speakers, dual USB-C ports and wireless connectivity thanks to an Intel AX210 card.

As occasions and features of the Framedeck cyberdeck

– Framework i5 mainboard + battery

– 16gb ram + 256gb storage (both expandable)

– Stacked clear acrylic case with brass hardware

– Wifi

– Custom 36 key mechanical keyboard (Gazzew Boba U4 Silents)

– Miryoku keymap

– Repurposed Logitech trackball module

– Stereo speakers

– 2 USB-C ports for charging/accessories

– Fully supported with Fedora 34/35 + other distros

“Framework has created a really slick, fully user servicable, laptop and have recently started selling the mainboard as a SBC for general use. To better support folks who may want to integrate it into their projects, they are also releasing technical documentation including pinouts, cad models and other resources. As they were preparing this documentation release, they emailed me to see if I’d be interested in a collaboration of sorts. They would provide one of their laptops and some additional modules for me to build something unique with the only condition being that I released the designs for public use. So here we are!”

“The mainboard is a great little unit, being a full Intel based system on a single board with great storage and memory expansion, decent on-board graphics and full power management. Since it was designed to fit into the laptop first and foremost, some of the connectors are fairly specialized, but with the pinouts available there are a lot of opportunities for expansion. The board also has four standard USB-C ports which provide many possibilities without even trying any of the other on-board connectors. “

Source : Liliputing : Reddit : GitHub

