Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Fractal Design Celsius+ Series AIO CPU coolers introduced

By

Fractal Design

PC system builders may be interested to know that Fractal Design has introduce their new range of CPU coolers in the form of the Celsius+ series of AIO coolers. The new processor coolers feature an ARGB-accented pump face, a fully redesigned block and an upgraded on-radiator PWM fan hub with ARGB support.

“Cleverly concealed wiring within the braided sleeves of the Celsius’ low-permeability rubber tubing allows the entire system to connect at the pump with just a single power plug and an (optional and detachable) ARGB cable. As with previous Celsius coolers, selectable auto/PWM modes offer dynamically optimized performance with the choice of full user control for expert fine-tuning.”

Features of the Celsius+ Series AIO CPU coolers :

– Tinted glass pump face with backlit logo and ARGB LED effects
– Smart auto control mode dynamically adjusts fan and pump speeds for the ideal balance of silence and cooling performance
– Twist the pump face to change from auto to PWM mode for full user control
– ARGB-enabled PWM hub places all fan connections directly on the radiator for a clutter-free installation
– Sleeved tubing with concealed wiring connects power and ARGB for the entire system at the pump
– ASUS AURA, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma and ASRock Polychrome support
– Pre-applied thermal paste guarantees optimal application with even coverage
– Low-permeability rubber tubing with nylon braided sleeves for extra durability and an added touch of style
– Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route while reducing tension on the pump
– Celsius+ is available in three different sizes: 240 mm, 360 mm and the all-new 280 mm model, each with your choice of Dynamic X2 or Prisma ARGB fans pre-installed.

for more information on the new range of CPU coolers from Fractal Design jump over to the Tech Power Up website, where the Celsius+ S28 Prisma has been reviewed.

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals