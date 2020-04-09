Fractal Design Celsius+ Series AIO CPU coolers introduced

PC system builders may be interested to know that Fractal Design has introduce their new range of CPU coolers in the form of the Celsius+ series of AIO coolers. The new processor coolers feature an ARGB-accented pump face, a fully redesigned block and an upgraded on-radiator PWM fan hub with ARGB support.

“Cleverly concealed wiring within the braided sleeves of the Celsius’ low-permeability rubber tubing allows the entire system to connect at the pump with just a single power plug and an (optional and detachable) ARGB cable. As with previous Celsius coolers, selectable auto/PWM modes offer dynamically optimized performance with the choice of full user control for expert fine-tuning.”

Features of the Celsius+ Series AIO CPU coolers :

– Tinted glass pump face with backlit logo and ARGB LED effects

– Smart auto control mode dynamically adjusts fan and pump speeds for the ideal balance of silence and cooling performance

– Twist the pump face to change from auto to PWM mode for full user control

– ARGB-enabled PWM hub places all fan connections directly on the radiator for a clutter-free installation

– Sleeved tubing with concealed wiring connects power and ARGB for the entire system at the pump

– ASUS AURA, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma and ASRock Polychrome support

– Pre-applied thermal paste guarantees optimal application with even coverage

– Low-permeability rubber tubing with nylon braided sleeves for extra durability and an added touch of style

– Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route while reducing tension on the pump

– Celsius+ is available in three different sizes: 240 mm, 360 mm and the all-new 280 mm model, each with your choice of Dynamic X2 or Prisma ARGB fans pre-installed.

for more information on the new range of CPU coolers from Fractal Design jump over to the Tech Power Up website, where the Celsius+ S28 Prisma has been reviewed.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals