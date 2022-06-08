STEPFPGA FPGA development board with cloud-based IDE

If you are looking to learn more about electronics and FPGA you might be interested in a new FPGA development board in the form of the STEPFPGA. Launched by a Kickstarter campaign is already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features :

No driver installation is needed, take a few seconds to flash the chip

Support development on Web-based IDE platform

Support Macbook, Windows, and Linux operating systems

One USB to support UART and Program Flashing at the same time

On-board peripherals, switches/pushbuttons/LEDs/segments

DIP40 footprint is ideal for both breadboard projects and embedded product design

The STEPFPGA MXO2Core is a miniature FPGA development core board designed based on Lattice MXO2-4000 FPGA chip. “This versatile FPGA chip combines some great advantages of FPGAs and CPLDs, the built-in Flash memory allows a fast hardware configuration time (less than 10ms) while still integrated with 4000+ LUTs for moderate and even commercial level digital system design.”

“If you have some basic knowledge of electronics or would like to go further beyond Arduino, or simply interested in FPGAs but don’t know where to start, then you will very likely love this board. We wrote an easy-to-read tutorial to help you systematically learn the fundamentals of FPGA and Verilog with this board.

This single alone is capable to implement and demonstrate most of your fundamental digital circuits appeared in your curriculum textbooks such as Logic Gates, Decoders, Multiplexers, Flip-Flops, Counters, ALUs… The MXO2Core is a family of the STEPFPGA series (which we co-developed with the STEPFPGA team in Suzhou, China; see a brief history at the very bottom of the campaign page). This MXO2Core is featured as compact, reliable, affordable, and easy to learn for FPGA beginners. “

If the STEPFPGA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the STEPFPGA FPGA development board project view the promotional video below.

“Experienced hardware players may also like this board. With the 36 GPIO pins and a maximum of 400MHz clock frequency (boosted by the internal PLL), you can add many extension modules to explore advanced topics such as industrial controls, communications, signal processing, and synthesis. For example, you can use this board (plus the DAC module) to build a DDS function generator up to 100MHz sinusoidal wave! The board also contains a UART TX & RX module so you can debug with a Serial COM port on your computer.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the FPGA development board, jump over to the official STEPFPGA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

