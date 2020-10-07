Fossil Gen 5E wearOS smartwatch unveiled

Fossil has added a new wearOS smartwatch to its range with the launch of the Fossil Gen 5E, the device comes in two sizes, 44mm and 42mm.

The Fossil Gen 5E comes with Google’s wearOS and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 mobile processor .

It also comes with am 1.19 inch AMOLED display and 1GB of RAM4GB of storage and it features a 300 mAh battery, GPS and it comes in a choice of finishes.

You can find out more details about the new Gen 5E smartwatch over at Fossil at the link below, it will go on sale next month. The device is compatible with Google Android OS smartphones and Apple’s ioS devices.

