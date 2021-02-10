Forza Horizon 4 arrives on Steam on March 9th 2021

Xbox Game Studios and games development studio Playground Games responsible for creating the Forza Horizon 4 racing game, have this week announced, Forza Horizon 4 will be available to purchase via Steam next month and will officially be available from Steam from March 9th 2021 onwards. Forza Horizon 4 is a 2018 racing game developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studios, and was originally launched during October 2018 on Xbox One and PC. Although it is only now the racing game has arrived on the Steam games network.

Forza Horizon 4 is a racing video game set in an open world environment based in a fictionalised Great Britain, with regions that include condensed representations of Edinburgh, the Lake District (including Derwentwater), Ambleside and the Cotswolds (including Broadway), among others, and features currently over 700 licensed cars. “Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. “

Source : Steam

