Fornite Season 3 pushed back to June 4th

Epic Games has revealed that is is pushing back the release for Season 3 until the 4th of June 2020.

Season 3 of Fornite was scheduled to be released on the 30th of April 2020, it is now being delayed until June.

We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4.

Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!

You can find out more information about Fortnite Season 3 and also the extension of Season 2 over at Epic Games

Source Epic Games

