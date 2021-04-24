Take supplements on a daily basis you may be interested in a new supplement shaker called Forme providing a minimalist, easy to clean design. Thanks to over 700 backers the campaigners already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 16 days remaining. Designed by Nick Samra the modern-day supplement shaker includes a hidden storage container a concealed drinking lip and regulates the temperature of its contents.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Forme campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Forme supplement shaker project checkout the promotional video below.

“FORME is the shaker solution the world has been waiting for. It took us over a year to perfect, but we finally managed to create a shaker that won’t leak or smell, is easy to clean, has a silent shaker mechanism, a hidden storage container, a concealed drinking lip, regulates the temperature of the contents, and looks like it belongs in today’s fitness world. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”

“FORME is a supplement shaker worthy of a place in your gym bag, on your desk and across your Instagram feed. Its sleek and smart design seeks to normalise supplement consumption, so that everyone can lead an optimal healthy lifestyle without judgement. Finally, a shaker for all supplement consumers.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the supplement shaker, jump over to the official Forme crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

