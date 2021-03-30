Ford’s Bronco team announces collaborator tieups for custom accessories

Bronco is more than simply the name of Ford’s latest SUV. Bronco is the all-new outdoor brand of all 4×4 Built Wild vehicles from Ford. Bronco has announced that it is collaborating with three leading off-road aftermarket companies to expand the availability of parts and accessories for the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs.

Bronco is teaming up with RTR Vehicles, ARB 4×4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts. Ford and the aftermarket companies are collaborating on a range of performance parts that extend beyond the current catalog of Ford-approved accessories for both SUVs. The accessories include a range of components, including suspension and lift kits, custom wheels, body components, performance driveline parts, and an extensive list of camping and other off-road accessories.

Ford will be showing off the customized Bronco vehicles at the Easter Safari event in Moab, Utah. At the event will be customized 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs along with the unveiling of new custom builds by Ford and the aftermarket suppliers. The custom vehicles will include a four-door Outer Banks series with the Sasquatch Package and lots of aftermarket accessories fitted. A custom Bronco four-door by RTR Vehicles will also be unveiled and several other accessories and components.

