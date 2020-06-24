Ford teases all-new F-150 ahead of tomorrow’s reveal

Ford fans probably know by this time that the automaker is getting ready to launch its next-generation F-150 pickup. The truck has been teased for a while and with the coronavirus somewhat behind us, it’s prepared to launch the truck officially this week. The official unveiling will come on June 25 at 8 PM EDT, which is tomorrow.

The new truck will be available this fall. The new F-150 is targeted to be the most powerful light-duty full-size pickup. The small image that Ford has offered shows the pickup towing a large boat from an angle high above the truck.

The truck is blue and has a large panoramic glass roof on top. While we can tell very little from the user image, the hood reminds a little of what’s found on the Raptor to our eyes. The F-150 is an incredibly important vehicle for Ford, and no one should expect the design to stray far from what has made the vehicle such a success in its current generation.

