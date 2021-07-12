Ford Mach-E GT EV launched in the UK for £67,225

The new Ford Mach-E GT EV is now available to order in the UK and the car will cost £67,225. Ford has said that the first batch of cars is now available to order and deliveries will start later in the year.

The car comes with 487 PS (480 horsepower) and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.7 seconds, it comes with a 88 kWh battery as standard and it has a range of up to 310 miles.

A dual-motor, all-wheel drive, battery-electric powertrain, advanced MagneRide® 2 adaptive suspension and high-performance Brembo braking system combine for sports car responses and agility. Mustang Mach‑E GT also features a unique powertrain calibration that engages a greater proportion of torque at the rear wheels than other Mustang Mach-E all-wheel drive variants, supported by specially-developed tyres that can distribute the extreme torque to the road surface.

In addition, a new Untamed Plus drive mode 3 is designed to help drivers balance the powertrain output on a track for lap time consistency – simultaneously adjusting traction and stability control for a more exciting driving experience where regulations and conditions allow.

You can find out more information about the new Ford Mach-E GT over at Ford at the link below, the car is now available to order in the UK.

Source Ford

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals