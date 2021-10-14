Ford Focus gets a new design, hybrid options and more

Ford has unveiled the latest version of their Ford Focus and the car comes with a new design and it gets a range of upgrades and and hybrid options and more.

The new Ford Focus will be available with a range of engine options which with include a 48-volt EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain with a new even-speed Powershift automatic transmission.

There are also a rnage of upgrades inside which will include a new SYNC 4 with 13.2-inch screen and each new car comes with a free trial of Ford’s Connection Navigation.

A new iteration of Ford’s “human-centric” design philosophy brings greater confidence and boldness to the Focus exterior, with a more distinctive approach to the Titanium, ST-Line and Active variants. Each gains unique styling elements that express their individual personalities, with an available X pack bringing a high specification and expanded Vignale pack availability delivering ultimate luxury and exclusive design features.

The new Focus introduces Ford’s next-generation SYNC 4 technology to greater numbers of customers than ever before, enabling cloud-connected navigation and connected voice control with natural language understanding. SYNC 4 is supported by an all-new, largest in segment 2 13.2-inch landscape centre screen with an intuitive interface designed to make it effortless to navigate a comprehensive range of driving and comfort features. The technology also allows Ford Power-Up wireless software updates to improve functionality over time.

You can find out more information about the new Ford Focus over at Ford at the link below, UK pricing will start at £22,465.

Source Ford

