Ford confirms the availability of seven-speed manual and Sasquatch package

Last week we mentioned the rumors going around that Ford was currently testing the seven-speed manual transmission version of the Bronco with the Sasquatch package. The Sasquatch package adds some highly desirable hardware for those who intend to go off-road in their Bronco.

The equipment includes 35-inch tires, 17-inch bead lock-capable wheels, Dana front and rear electronic locking axles, and high clearance suspension along with special shocks and fender flares. The Sasquatch package is available across the line on all versions from the Base all the way up to the Badlands. Sasquatch is standard on the Bronco Wildtrack.

Ford says that the manual transmission with the Sasquatch package will be available in late 2021. Ford also confirmed that the Bronco build and price page would go live in October. Once the webpages live, fans will be able to build their dream to and four-door Bronco and compare pricing for option groups. Orders will open in December with the new Bronco going on sale next spring.

