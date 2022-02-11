Ford Bronco Everglades is for reservation holders only

Ford has revealed a special edition version of the extremely difficult-to-find Bronco. It’s the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, and it comes with a factory-installed snorkel, integrated 10,000 pound Warn winch, and Sasquatch package. The snorkel has an interesting design with a quick-swap reversible air vent to help optimize the vehicle’s performance depending on the conditions.

The quick swap design can be optimized for use in dust, snow, or water. To help improve the water fording capability of the Everglades model, the front and rear axles, transfer case, and transmission also feature raised vents. With the addition of the snorkel and other touches, the Bronco Everglades has a water fording capability of 36.4 inches.

The integrated Warn ZEON 10-S winch has a 10,000-pound capability and a 100-foot synthetic line. Everglades comes standard with steel bash plates and features a unique Carbonized Gray grille. The wheels of the Sasquatch Package are 17-inch Carbonized Gray alloy units with 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires. Pricing starts at $53,000 plus $1495 destination and delivery. Orders begin in March exclusively for existing Bronco reservation holders.

