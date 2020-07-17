Ford Bronco color sheets available directly from Ford

When the coronavirus pandemic first kicked off, and everyone was stuck at home around the country, Ford published a bunch of activity pages for kids to keep them busy. Ford has updated its activity and coloring pages with some pages of the new Ford Bronco and made them available to download as PDF documents at this link.

One of the pages is of the Ford Bronco R. It was unveiled a while back, hinting at what the new Bronco would look like. Another of the pages shows a Ford Bronco Sport equipped as a lifeguard vehicle at the beach. Another page, which is seen at the top of the story, shows the all-new Bronco four-door cruising down the trail.

The last of the coloring pages shows the interior of the new Bronco, with two people climbing inside using the integrated grab handles on the edges of the dash. Coloring sheets are all free to download and will give Ford fans young and old something artistic to work on this weekend.

