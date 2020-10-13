Ford adds new recreational and business options to the 2021 Transit van

The van market has been booming, particularly demand for RVs despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing most other parts of the automotive industry. In July RV shipments were the highest they’ve been in 40 years at 43,035 units sold. To cater to that market, Ford has announced new packages that make it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to order 2021 Transit vans by creating the all-new Adventure Prep, Motorhome Prep and RV Prep packages.

The Motorhome Prep Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control and an economy-rated version of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 designed specifically for vehicles with high frontal area conversions like motorhomes. The RV Prep Package includes driver help and assist features and a side-sensing system along with Adaptive Cruise Control and heavy-duty trailer tow options.

The Adventure Prep Package has popular camper Van options such as all-wheel drive, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.73:1 limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front axles, and privacy glass. It also features Adaptive Cruise Control, reverse and side sensing systems. Production for 2021 Transit models begins this fall in Missouri.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals