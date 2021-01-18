For All Mankind season 2 premieres is February 19th

Apple has this week released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming second season of the space drama stArring Michael Dorman, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt. The highly anticipated premier of episode one of “For All Mankind” season two premieres on Apple TV+ on February 19th 2021.

“Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.”

Source : Apple+

